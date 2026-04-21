England’s Women’s T20 World Cup matches to be free to watch

England’s Women’s T20 World Cup matches to be free to watch

All of England’s Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be free to watch after broadcaster Sky Sports opened up access to this year’s event.

England’s opening match against Sri Lanka, as well as each of the home nations’ opening group matches and the Lord’s final, will be broadcast free-to-air on Sky Mix, which is accessible on Freeview television.

And all home nations’ group matches, the semi-finals and the final will be streamed on the Sky app but a subscription will not be required.

The move will ensure that the Women’s T20 World Cup – which runs from 12 June to 5 July – is accessible amid a flurry of live sport.

The tournament, taking place across England, clashes with the men’s Fifa World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States as well as the Queen’s Club Championships, Wimbledon Championships and Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Sky’s chief sports officer Jonathan Licht, said: “We believe this summer can be a defining moment for women’s cricket. By making many of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches available to everyone, we can reach new audiences, build fandom and inspire the next generation.

“At Sky Sports, we’re not just broadcasting women’s sport, we’re a partner in its growth, working with the ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board to make these moments as impactful as possible.”

England’s route to Women’s T20 World Cup final

England play in the opening match against Sri Lanka at Birmingham’s Edgbaston before playing Ireland in Southampton and Scotland at Headingley.

The side will then face the West Indies at Lord’s and New Zealand at the Oval before potential semi-finals and the final across the capital.

New Zealand ended a run of three World Cup victories for Australia last time out in 2024, a tournament where England were eliminated at the earliest stage.

Sanjog Gupta, chief of the International Cricket Council said: “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is positioned as a pinnacle event in global sport and a significant fan recruitment opportunity for women’s cricket.

“This is a significant step by Sky Sports, our partner in the UK, and aligns with our strategy to widen access for fans across screens and stadia.”