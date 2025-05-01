Major London venue to host 2026 World Cup final

Major London venue Lord’s will host the Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup this year as the tournament’s venues were revealed.

The Home of Cricket will stage the showpiece final in next year’s World Cup in a win for the capital amid competition from other major UK Test arenas.

Manchester’s Old Trafford, Leeds’ Headingley, Birmingham’s Edgbaston, the Hampshire Bowl, the Bristol County Ground and London’s Oval will also host matches.

Next season’s Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup will headline the roster of international events in London next year, with many of the world’s global tournaments being held elsewhere. The capital will also host Table Tennis’ World Team Championship in 2026.

But the capital will continue to have its staple of annual events, including the FA Cup, Premiership Rugby final, Challenge Cup final and Wimbledon.

World Cup iconic venue

International Cricket Council chair Jay Shah said: “The confirmation of venues represents a defining moment as we build towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. This tournament will bring together the world’s finest players in a celebration of skill, spirit and sportsmanship.

“The United Kingdom’s rich diversity has always shown passionate support for all teams, something we witnessed so memorably at past events. The sell-out Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women’s game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final.

“As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket’s return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028.”

England, along with the other home nations and Ireland, will host the men’s T20 World Cup in 2030.

England have also won the last two World Cups they have hosted, the Women’s Cricket World Cup final in 2017 and the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019.