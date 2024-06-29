T20 World Cup: Who won the last one, and the one before that?

The T20 Cricket World Cup final takes place today and there could be a new name in South Africa on the trophy.

But with England the 2022 champions and Australia the winners before that, who has won each edition of the tournament?

Here at City A.M. we have crunched the data and put the winners all in one spot.

T20 Cricket World Cup finals

Year Venue Winner Result Loser 2022 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne England England won by 5 wickets Pakistan 2021 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Australia Australia won by 8 wickets New Zealand 2016 Eden Gardens, Kolkata West Indies West Indies won by 4 wickets England 2014 Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets India 2012 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo West Indies West Indies won by 36 runs Sri Lanka 2010 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown England England won by 7 wickets Australia 2009 Lord’s, London Pakistan Pakistan won by 8 wickets Sri Lanka 2007 Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg India India won by 5 runs Pakistan T20 World Cup finals

The final this year will take place in Barbados with only two of the sports finals being won by runs rather than wickets.

England won the last world cup against Pakistan in 2022.