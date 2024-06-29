T20 World Cup: Who won the last one, and the one before that?

In a rush
The T20 Cricket World Cup final takes place today and there could be a new name in South Africa on the trophy.

But with England the 2022 champions and Australia the winners before that, who has won each edition of the tournament?

Here at City A.M. we have crunched the data and put the winners all in one spot.

T20 Cricket World Cup finals

YearVenueWinnerResultLoser
2022Melbourne Cricket Ground, MelbourneEnglandEngland won by 5 wicketsPakistan
2021Dubai International Stadium, DubaiAustraliaAustralia won by 8 wicketsNew Zealand
2016Eden Gardens, KolkataWest IndiesWest Indies won by 4 wicketsEngland
2014Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, DhakaSri LankaSri Lanka won by 6 wicketsIndia
2012R Premadasa Stadium, ColomboWest IndiesWest Indies won by 36 runsSri Lanka
2010Kensington Oval, BridgetownEnglandEngland won by 7 wicketsAustralia
2009Lord’s, LondonPakistanPakistan won by 8 wicketsSri Lanka
2007Wanderers Stadium, JohannesburgIndiaIndia won by 5 runsPakistan
The final this year will take place in Barbados with only two of the sports finals being won by runs rather than wickets.

England won the last world cup against Pakistan in 2022.

