T20 World Cup: Who won the last one, and the one before that?
The T20 Cricket World Cup final takes place today and there could be a new name in South Africa on the trophy.
But with England the 2022 champions and Australia the winners before that, who has won each edition of the tournament?
Here at City A.M. we have crunched the data and put the winners all in one spot.
T20 Cricket World Cup finals
|Year
|Venue
|Winner
|Result
|Loser
|2022
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|England
|England won by 5 wickets
|Pakistan
|2021
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Australia
|Australia won by 8 wickets
|New Zealand
|2016
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|West Indies
|West Indies won by 4 wickets
|England
|2014
|Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
|India
|2012
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|West Indies
|West Indies won by 36 runs
|Sri Lanka
|2010
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
|England
|England won by 7 wickets
|Australia
|2009
|Lord’s, London
|Pakistan
|Pakistan won by 8 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|2007
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|India
|India won by 5 runs
|Pakistan
The final this year will take place in Barbados with only two of the sports finals being won by runs rather than wickets.
England won the last world cup against Pakistan in 2022.