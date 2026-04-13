2026 Women’s T20 World Cup winners’ prize money frozen despite pot increase

New Zealand are the defending champions at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup

Prize money for the winners of this summer’s Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales has been frozen despite the overall pot rising to a record $8.8m.

The International Cricket Council has increased the prize fund by 10 per cent from the last edition in 2024 but the expansion of the tournament to 12 teams means there is no change in the $2.4m reward for the team who lift the trophy at Lord’s on 5 July.

England are the hosts for the second time in the competition’s history, and the first since the inaugural edition in 2009, in a move that is set to deliver strong ticket sales and record-breaking attendances over the competition.

“The growth of women’s cricket continues to accelerate, and the expansion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to 12 teams, combined with a record prize pool, underlines our commitment to building a stronger, more competitive global game,” said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

“The continued rise of women’s cricket through increased investment and opportunity reflects the growing influence and impact of female athletes on the global stage.

“With that same momentum building across every aspect of women’s cricket, this event is shaping up to not only set a host of new attendance and viewing records in the sports and media ecosystems but also leave a lasting impact on the wider socio-cultural landscape across the world.”

Women’s and men’s T20 World Cup prize money

The winner’s prize for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup is almost equal to the $2.5m earned by India in the men’s equivalent last month. That tournament had a total pot of $11.3m but featured 20 teams.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be a landmark moment for the game,” said tournament director Beth Barrett-Wild.

“On course to become the most attended women’s cricket event in history, with record-breaking ticket demand and the largest ever prize pot for a global women’s T20 competition.

“That level of investment, alongside prize money that matches the men’s game, is a powerful reflection of the status, quality and global appeal of women’s cricket today.”