F1 scam firm wound-up over British Grand Prix hospitality ticket sham

A scam company which targeted the sale of hospitality packages they didn’t have for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix has been wound up.

Foresea Limited is connected with a trio of other businesses shut by the Insolvency Service, with this firm wound-up at the High Court this week.

The firm was found to have offered businesses hospitality packages to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone despite not having access to the offering, and claimed to be a large-scale provider of hospitality.

David Usher, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: “We have worked hard to root out these companies and attempt to end this cycle of scam hospitality packages.

“Foresea Limited existed for the sole purpose of continuing to cause harm to unsuspecting members of the public, with the promise of tickets to high-profile sporting events.

“Our investigations into these types of scams continue, and we will do all we can to put a stop to them.”

British Grand Prix scam

Foresea also collected around £12,000 in VAT they were not registered to collect and clients of the firm made complaints to Action Fraud.

An Insolvency Service statement read: “Attempts to contact current and previous directors of Foresea Ltd were unsuccessful and the company failed to provide its books and records as it was required to do.

“The Insolvency Service understands that Foresea Limited is connected to at least three other scam hospitality businesses which have been shut down by the agency since August 2024: Informa Expo Ltd, Prive Global Sports Ltd and Darcella Ltd.”

Formula 1 governing body the FIA published warnings about the firm.

The new Formula 1 season begins next month, with a season launch set for next week at London’s O2 Arena.

Each of the 10 teams will launch their liveries next Tuesday, albeit they will do so on their 2024 cars, in front of 15,000 fans.