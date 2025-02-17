Fan pressure tells as Liverpool freeze ticket prices for next season

Liverpool fans protested against ticket price increases last season

Premier League leaders Liverpool have bowed to supporter pressure and frozen ticket prices for next season.

The decision to increase prices by two per cent this term sparked fan protests and accusations of greed being aimed at the club’s US owners, Fenway Sports Group.

But there will be no repeat for the 2025-26 campaign after Liverpool chiefs agreed to freeze the price of both general admission and season tickets for the eighth time in 10 years.

It means that tickets on the Kop stand will continue to cost between £39 and £45 – the same as they were when FSG took over the club in October 2010.

The most expensive general admission ticket elsewhere in the ground is £61, a 27 per cent over the same period but still below UK inflation of 45 per cent.

Liverpool elected to hold prices after consulting official supporter groups and canvassing 500,000 fans, 62,000 of whom responded.

“We welcome Liverpool’s decision to freeze ticket prices,” said supporter group Spirit of Shankly. “This decision is ultimately a positive step and a recognition of supporters’ concerns about the rising cost of attending matches.

“With record revenues, an expanded Anfield capacity, and a corporate offering of 11,000 seats, we have consistently argued that further ticket price increases were unnecessary. This freeze is progress. But our fight for fairer ticketing, lower prices and the preservation of football culture continues.”

Liverpool’s move is in contrast to rivals Manchester United, where Sir Jim Ratcliffe has further disillusioned supporters by scrapping concessions for young and elderly matchgoers.

Liverpool are yet to announce their financial results for last season but, according to Deloitte’s latest Football Money League, made record revenue of €715m (£595m).

Matchday income has risen to a high of £110m, Deloitte said, thanks in part to redevelopment of Anfield which has increased stadium capacity to more than 61,000.