Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘doesn’t care’, blasts Manchester United legend

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have been criticised as co-owners of Manchester United by Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says Sir Jim Ratcliffe has done “nothing positive” during his first year as co-owner and believes ticket price hikes show he does not care about the fans.

Ineos chairman Ratcliffe, the 72-year local-born billionaire who became minority shareholder of the Premier League club at the start of 2024, has defended the need to make “difficult and unpopular decisions” at Old Trafford.

This includes the controversial mid-season call to raise ticket prices to £66 per match without concessions for children or pensioners – a decision which United fans protested against before last month’s home fixture with Everton.

“£66 for a ticket is ridiculous. If you think of Manchester, there are so many deprived areas and Sir Jim Ratcliffe himself is from Failsworth, which is a deprived area,” former United midfielder Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate.

“If you take one kid with you, that’s £120, if you take a family, you’re looking at £300-400 – it’s not right.

“They [Ineos Group] have been in charge for nearly a year now and everything is still negative. I can’t think of something positive that they’ve done for the football club.”

Around 250 members of staff have been made redundant over the past 12 months and Sir Alex Ferguson’s ambassadorial role is ending among ongoing cost-cutting measures introduced by Ineos.

On the field, United have not won for five games under new boss Ruben Amorim – ending a run of four consecutive defeats with a 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

United are currently languishing in 13th place in the table, only seven points above the relegation zone.

Scholes said: “Things are getting worse on the football pitch so couldn’t they have just said that they’d do cheaper tickets – couldn’t they just give us something positive?

“How can you ask Manchester United fans to pay more money with what’s on the football pitch? Where do these owners get the front to put ticket prices up for what we’re watching?

Ratcliffe’s decision to hike ticket prices drew protests from some Manchester United fans

“For the value, we’re probably having our worst ever Premier League season and they’ve got the cheek to put the prices up.

“There is nothing positive happening with that football club. The team look bang average. They’re not doing anything for fans.

“If we’ve got Sir Jim Ratcliffe, compared to all these American owners, who’s been a United fan since growing up in an area in Manchester, he’s still hiking prices up. It just shows that they don’t care.”

PA