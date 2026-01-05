Ruben Amorim sacked: £20m cost of Manchester United’s failed experiment

Amorim lasted just 14 months at Manchester United

Manchester United have sacked manager Ruben Amorim, concluding a failed experiment which has cost the cash-strapped club around £20m in compensation.

Amorim was relieved of his duties on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after publicly issuing a demand for more control of affairs at United in the wake of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

The Portuguese arrived at United in November 2024 following a highly successful spell with Sporting Lisbon but often cut a troubled figure during a mixed 14 months at Old Trafford.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” United said.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been placed in temporary charge for Wednesday’s trip to Burnley in the Premier League.

It is expected that the club will seek a permanent replacement, however, with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola among the candidates.

United sack ‘head coach’ Amorim

United were forced to pay £9.2m to prise Amorim and his staff from Sporting, where he won two league titles and two domestic cups in four and a half years.

He was hired on a contract reported to be worth £6.5m a year until June 2027, meaning he still had around £10m in salary due to him over the next 18 months.

Amorim underlined that fact in a pointed press conference on Sunday afternoon, in which he also emphasised that he did not want interference in his role.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that,” he said.

“That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.”

That outburst appears to have upset the football hierarchy at United, which is headed up by minority owner and Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In their statement on Monday, the club said: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.”

Amorim struggled to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation and reverse the decline at Old Trafford finishing 15th last season.

He did take them to the Europa League final, losing to Tottenham Hotspur, and oversaw some improvements this term but had won just one of his last five games.