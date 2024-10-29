Manchester United ready to pay £8m for new manager, say his club

Sporting Lisbon say Manchester United have indicated a willingness to pay the release clause for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have moved a step closer to appointing Ruben Amorim as their new manager after Sporting Lisbon confirmed the Premier League club had made an approach for the 39-year-old.

The Portuguese champions issued a statement to the stock market on Tuesday announcing that United had made contact with a view to paying Amorim’s £8.3m release clause and hiring him as the successor to Erik ten Hag.

The club said: “Manchester United expressed interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim, with the Sporting SAD board of directors referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, specifically to the respective termination clause and to the value of €10m. Manchester Utd expressed interest in paying Sporting the aforementioned clause amount.”

Amorim quickly emerged as United’s preferred target on Monday after they sacked Ten Hag and is reported to be interested in the move to Old Trafford.

He was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer when he was considered by Liverpool and held talks with West Ham United.

United lost patience with Ten Hag following Sunday’s late defeat at West Ham, which left them 14th in the Premier League after nine games of the season.

It came less than four months after they extended the Dutchman’s contract, despite sounding out potential replacements including Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

The mishandling of Ten Hag has raised questions for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos, who took over football matters as part of their minority investment agreed 10 months ago.

Former United striker and Ten Hag assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named interim manager and will take charge of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie at home to Leicester but Amorim could be in place for Sunday’s league clash with Chelsea.