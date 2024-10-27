Ten Hag blames soft penalty as Man United fall to 14th in Premier League

Erik ten Hag blamed a soft penalty decision after a late 2-1 defeat at West Ham left his Manchester United team 14th in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen’s injury-time spot-kick decided the game after a lengthy VAR check for a collision between United defender Matthijs de Ligt and Hammers forward Danny Ings.

The result heaps more pressure on Ten Hag, who was granted a new contract in the summer despite the club considering replacing him.

“Before the season there was the instruction about VAR only interfering in clear and obvious mistakes,” said Ten Hag. “That is definitely not a clear and obvious mistake from the on-field referee.

“We have to look in the mirror, we don’t score in a good game from our side. Create loads of chances and concede none, but when you lose in this way it’s a bad feeling. Unfair and unjust the way we conceded the penalty.”

Victory lifted West Ham above United on goal difference and eased some of the heat on their own head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Blues battle on

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca played down talk of finishing in the top four after his side held on to win 2-1 at home to Newcastle United.

Cole Palmer starred with the winning goal and a large hand in Nicolas Jackson’s opener as the Blues moved into the Champions League places, albeit temporarily.

“I am not looking at the table at the moment. If you do that sometimes you can be confused,” said Maresca.

“The fans can enjoy and dream. As a club and as players, we need to understand there are many things we can do better.”

First Premier League win

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner insisted he never feared the sack after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal earned their first Premier League win of the season against Tottenham.

“I always felt quite comfortable with my job, always very close to my sporting director and to my chairman, so I wasn’t really concerned,” he said.