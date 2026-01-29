Fulham FC Riverside Stand to offer hospitality at Boat Race

The Riverside Stand at Fulham FC will host Boat Race hospitality

A new premium hospitality has been added to the route of the iconic Boat Race, with the Fulham FC Riverside Stand hosting the new space.

Fulham Pier will host hospitality for the Boat Race, which is sponsored by Chanel, in April.

It’s the first time the space has been open to the public for the race, with Fulham FC’s Riverside stand opening for the first time last spring.

Director of Fulham Pier Glen Sutton said: “We’re proud to showcase our premium, elevated hospitality for The Boat Race, a moment that reflects the magic of London on the river.

“On Race Day, Fulham Pier will offer a welcoming riverside destination with front-row views and a range of ways to experience the event, from lively social spaces to elevated offerings for those looking to make a real occasion of the day”.

Boat Race hospitality

The Blues’ Club at Fulham Pier has two offerings, one at £79 per person and the other at £229, while Brasserie Constance and Flo Bar elsewhere on the site will offer other experiences for the race day, which will be broadcast on Channel 4 for the first time in decades.

Siobhan Cassidy, chair of The Boat Race Company, added: “We’re delighted to announce this new collaboration with Fulham Pier. The Boat Race, London’s ‘Party By the River’, is an iconic sporting and cultural event, known for celebrating British excellence, which our new premium hospitality experience embodies.”

Cambridge won the men’s and women’s races in 2025, leaving the overall records as 88-81 in the favour of Cambridge Men and 49-30 in the favour of Cambridge Women.

The Boat Race began in 1829 with Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage a recognisable landmark along the route each year.

Last year’s regatta was hit by poor quality Thames water, with rowers told not to go into the river.