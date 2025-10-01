Exclusive: Channel 4 poach Boat Race rights from BBC

The iconic Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge Universities will leave BBC television for the first time ever after signing a deal with Channel 4, City AM can reveal.

The rival public service broadcaster will show the men’s and women’s races on the Thames for the next five years, marking a shift away from BBC TV – which showed an inaugural broadcast in 1938. Channel 4 has not taken the radio rights, which have belonged to the BBC since airing in 1927.

The Boat Race is a British institution dating back to 1829, and it is hoped that Channel 4 can breathe new life into the rowing regatta in similar fashion to its Paralympics coverage.

Ahead of an announcement later today, Channel 4 head of sport Pete Andrews told City AM that acquiring the rights for the boat races came down to the fact that it is a “national event, watched by millions of people”.

“It is so much more broader than Oxford versus Cambridge,” he added. “People are just used to watching what is an unbelievable event. It is a free party for London, costs nothing to watch and it’s something that is quintessentially British.”

Channel 4 stick oar in rowing

The agreement until 2030 will see Channel 4 broadcast the men’s Boat Race in its 200th year in 2029, with Cambridge leading the head to head 88-81 after a third consecutive victory earlier this year.

The deal will also encompass the 100th year of the women’s Boat Race in 2027, with Cambridge leading that battle 30-21.

An estimated 250,000 fans attended in 2025, with a peak 2.8m people watching from home.

“We’re a public service broadcaster and to be able to grab one of the stalwarts of the sporting calendar is really exciting,” said Andrews, who worked on the Boat Race in a previous role with the BBC.

“We’re really keen. The BBC did a really good job for years and it has remained really popular. What we can bring is a fresh set of eyes – it is a new event for us and when Channel 4 gets behind something we can bring a fresh perspective to it.

“I am hoping that’s what won it over to us; our enthusiastic vision for the future.”

Different Boat Race view

The broadcaster has been described as a guerrilla rights bidder, striking last-minute deals to show Cricket World Cup finals and Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory. This summer Channel 4 also broadcast the victorious England U21 Euros campaign in Slovakia and has Formula 1 highlights through 2026.

Andrews hinted that its venture into rowing could see it take inspiration from its inclusive coverage of the Paralympics.

“There’s a boat race that happens with state schools the day before so we can have a look at how to make that more of a part of things,” Andrews said. “Do we look at para-rowing further down the line?

“There’s lots of things we’re looking at while not getting rid of the viewer who really loves it. It is a slight tonal shift and new energy.”

The Boat Race, which entered into a sponsorship deal with fashion house Chanel last year, should be an easy sell for the commercial team too, Andrews believes.

“The sales team is excited,” he said. “This has a big audience; the biggest audience for women’s sport this year before the Euros in the summer was the Boat Race.

“That makes it easy to sell the advertising. Chanel is a brilliant name to have associated with it because it is an iconic brand.”

Boat Race plans

Siobhan Cassidy, chair of The Boat Race Company, told City AM: “We are delighted to work with Channel 4 to broadcast our unique, iconic and intensely British event.

“We know that this is a huge day out for Londoners, and our independent research has shown that Boat Race Day generates £13-15m in economic impact for London.

“We are grateful to the support of our previous broadcast partners and have come a long way since our first radio commentary in 1927 and television pictures in 1938.

“We look forward to seeing how Channel 4 can portray the drama, excitement and heritage of the event on Easter Saturday 2026.”