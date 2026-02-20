Premier League Predictions: Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United to march on while jittery Arsenal clinch victory in the North London Derby

EPL Gameweek 27 Predictions - EPL February 21st-23rd Forecast!

Arsenal squandered the chance to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League last night, and the battle between the Gunners and Manchester City is heating up. Both face big games this weekend, as do members of the chasing pack.

At the other end, West Ham could move out of the bottom three while it’s a debut Premier League game in charge for yet another Nottingham Forest boss. Here, we take a look at the weekend fixtures and offer our predictions!

Saturday 21st February

Aston Villa v Leeds (3 pm)

Villa are not in the title race, right? A win for Unai Emery’s side here would see them draw level on 53 points with City, who are in action later in the day. Villa have stuck around the top three all season and should not be discounted.

That said, Leeds are not the pushovers they were earlier in the season. They are six points above the relegation zone and still not out of trouble, but Daniel Farke’s men have lost just twice since the start of December – only the two Manchester clubs can boast a better record. This is a good test for Villa, and we think they will just about pass it.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds

Brentford v Brighton (3 pm)

There is usually one team a season that sleepwalks its way into a relegation battle. If Brighton are not careful, they could be the ones. With just one Premier League victory since November 30, the Seagulls are in a major slump, and with teams below them starting to pick up points, the nerves will be jangling on the south coast.

A trip to the Gtech Community Stadium is no easy assignment. Brentford’s last three league games have seen them beat Villa and Newcastle and draw with Arsenal.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Brighton

Chelsea v Burnley (3 pm)

After a frantic run of games to start his tenure, Liam Rosenior will have enjoyed a free midweek and the chance to work with his players on the training field. Last Friday’s FA Cup win at Hull was an emotional game for the Chelsea boss, but they emerged unscathed and now return to the fight for a top-four finish.

A home game with Burnley should hold few fears, although Crystal Palace would have thought the same thing eight days ago. The Clarets won that one 3-2, but then promptly lost all momentum with an awful FA Cup defeat at home to Mansfield.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

West Ham v Bournemouth (5.30 pm)

The last five Premier League meetings between these sides have ended in a draw. West Ham will be determined to end that run and claim a win that will move them alongside fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo has finally breathed some life into the Hammers, and one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions has increased the pressure on those teams above them.

Bournemouth were flirting with relegation at one point, but three wins and two draws in their last five have seen their focus shift towards securing European football next season. Another stalemate?

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth

Manchester City v Newcastle (8 pm)

City have had the chance to rest this midweek, while Newcastle had to make the 5,000-mile round trip to Azerbaijan for a Champions League play-off with Qarabag. The travel was arguably more arduous than the game itself as the Saudi Arabian-owned club hammered the hosts 6-1.

That ought to provide a morale boost ahead of a reunion with a City side that Newcastle have already faced three times this season. Newcastle edged the reverse league fixture in controversial fashion in November, but City won both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final.

City have won their last six Premier League home games against Newcastle without conceding. We fancy Newcastle to buck that trend, but the points to remain at the Etihad.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle

Sunday 22nd February

Crystal Palace v Wolves (2 pm)

Wolves showed plenty of fight in hitting back from 2-0 down to dent Arsenal’s title challenge last night. It won’t be enough to stave off relegation, but they will head into Sunday’s game at Palace with a spring in their step.

Having lost to Burnley at Selhurst Park in their last game, Palace will be wary of a repeat, but a win here would be a major step towards safety for the Eagles in what has been a difficult season.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (2 pm)

Another week, another Forest boss. This time, it is Vitor Pereira who takes on the challenge of pleasing owner Evangelos Marinakis. The home side are without a win in three league games, and the failure to beat Wolves proved the end for Sean Dyche. Dyche’s finest moment was the 3-0 win at Anfield earlier in the season, but don’t expect a repeat here with Liverpool just starting to click into top gear.

It has been a difficult season for the Merseysiders, but the win at Sunderland in their last league outing showed that the steel has returned. Expect more of the same here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool

Sunderland v Fulham (2 pm)

That defeat to Liverpool ended the Premier League’s last unbeaten home record, and the Wearsiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways following a slightly sticky run of form. They are unlikely to be dragged into the dogfight beneath them, but talk of a European challenge has dimmed.

Fulham aren’t in great form either, last weekend’s FA Cup win at Stoke ending a run of three straight league defeats. This one could go either way, so we’ll sit on the fence!!

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Fulham

Tottenham v Arsenal (4.30 pm)

The match of the weekend is the Super Sunday offering from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Igor Tudor was the surprise choice to replace Thomas Frank, on an interim basis, and it will be intriguing to see what impact he has on an injury-riddled squad. The home fans will be up for this game, primarily in the hope they can cause another dent to Arsenal’s title challenge. The midweek draw at Molineux was a major surprise and displayed mental flaws not seen previously in Mikel Arteta’s squad. The Gunners will have to play much better if they are to win here.

This could be a pivotal game in the title race.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

Monday 23rd February

Everton v Manchester United (8 pm)

The draw at West Ham last time out partially stunted Manchester United’s momentum under Michael Carrick, but Benjamin Sesko’s last-gasp equaliser meant they still emerged with plenty of credit. A trip to Everton should hold few fears for the visitors, with the hosts having not won at the Hill Dickinson Stadium since early December. David Moyes saw off his former club at Old Trafford earlier in the season, but we can’t see them doing the double.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester United

