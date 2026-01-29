Kalmar 7-97 Turbo Edition: Tribute to the Porsche 930

The Porsche 911 Turbo celebrated its 50th birthday in 2025, marked by a ’50 Years’ anniversary edition with unique paint and tartan seat trim.

Porsche restomod specialist Kalmar Automotive has gone much further, however, creating a limited-production homage to the original Porsche 930 Turbo.

The Kalmar 7-97 Turbo Edition combines retro-inspired styling with an air-cooled engine – and only 11 examples will be made.

Available in both coupe and convertible body styles, the 7-97 Turbo Edition is based on the 993-generation Porsche 911.

Along with extensive modifications to transform the 993 into a Turbo tribute, each car will be tailored to a unique specification chosen by its owner.

Kalmar: Classic looks, modern engineering

The 7-97 Turbo Edition bears an obvious resemblance to the classic Porsche 930. Beneath the familiar proportions, though, Kalmar has been hard at work to solve many of the aerodynamic issues with the original car.

Every surface of the 7-97 Turbo Edition has been mapped using Computational Flow Dynamics (CFD), helping to create a more balanced aero setup.

Kalmar has also redesigned the iconic ‘whale tail’ rear spoiler, ensuring it delivers optimum downforce and cooling for the enhanced flat-six engine.

The front of the 7-97 Turbo Edition features a blend of long- and short-nose Porsche 911 design elements, while its front grilles are a contemporary nod to the 1967 911R.

All the bodywork is crafted from carbon fibre. Kalmar removes the rain gutters from the 993-generation bodyshell and bonds the rear window into place.

Read more Lotus Emira Turbo SE review: A driving experience to savour

More boost and all-wheel drive

Along with how it looks, the biggest draw for those ordering a 7-97 Turbo Edition will surely be the 3.2-litre ‘Mezger’ flat-six.

Developed by Kalmar with its technical partner Lorrtec, the turbocharged engine actually has a smaller displacement than a standard 993 Turbo. However, it compensates with considerably more boost.

A total of 650hp and 494lb ft of torque are on offer. The 7-97 Turbo Edition also comes with four-wheel drive, traction control and adjustable suspension. All of this should help tame the 911 Turbo’s infamous ‘widow maker’ reputation.

A set of Fuchs-style 18-inch magnesium centre-lock wheels wear Michelin tyres, and conceal modern carbon-ceramic brake discs.

Kalmar has not quoted any performance figures for the 7-97 Turbo Edition, but a modest kerb weight of around 1,200kg will guarantee dramatic acceleration.

From retro racer to grand tourer

Not content with customising the exterior of the Porsche 911, Kalmar also turned its attention to the 7-97 Turbo Edition’s cabin.

A completely new electrical system includes a compact central touchscreen. This allows drivers to adjust engine suspension settings on the move, and provides mod-cons such as Apple CarPlay connectivity and a reversing camera.

The rest of the 7-97 Turbo Edition’s interior can be customised to the owner’s chosen specification, with a wide range of materials and finishes available. Hardcore road racer or luxurious grand tourer? The choice is yours.

Kalmar has not quoted a price for the 7-97 Turbo Edition, but expect to pay in excess of £400,000 once the cost of a donor car is factored in.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research