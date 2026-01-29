Premier League clubs earn £250m in on-field Champions League prize money

Premier League clubs earned £250m in Champions League group stages

Premier League clubs in the Champions League have banked over £250m in on-field prize money after all six teams qualified for the knockouts.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City qualified straight for the round of 16 after successful campaigns in the 36-team, one-table group phase.

Newcastle United qualified too, but will need to win a play-off to reach the last 16.

But the six teams combined not only proved the strength of the Premier League in the pool stages of the Champions League, but managed to rake in a significant pay packet too.

Champions League prize money is split into two sections: performance-related bonuses and a value pillar, whereby media rights agreements in various territories contribute to a payment.

Premier League clubs rake it in

The six English clubs each netted over £16m for simply qualifying for the competition, while a group stage win was rewarded with nearly £2m and a draw £650,000. It means Arsenal, who won all eight of their matches, got £14.5m.

Come the end of the group stage, which saw 18 matches kick off at the same time on Wednesday, the teams are ranked in a single 36-team table.

Uefa then dishes out a lump sum based on a share price of £240,000. The 36th placed Champions League team gets a single £240,000 share, with each position above that receiving an extra share.

Arsenal, as top team, received £240,000 x 36 times, while Liverpool got the share 34 times, Tottenham 33 times, Chelsea 31 times and City 29 times. Newcastle United got £1.3m for finishing 12th.

The Magpies then received over £850,000 for reaching the play-offs, while the other five teams netted £9.5m apiece for reaching the round of 16.

In total, then, the six English Premier League teams have earned an on-field prize money total of £263.5m.