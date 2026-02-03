Guardiola calls out Premier League clubs for not winning trophies

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called out big Premier League clubs for not winning trophies despite spending more over the last five years.

After the January transfer window closed on Monday – which saw the 20 Premier League clubs spend around £400m – City’s net spend over the past five years sat at £396m according to Transfermarkt, behind Manchester United (£675m), Arsenal (£663m), Chelsea (£651m), Tottenham (£574m), Newcastle (£424m) and Liverpool (£420m).

But Guardiola, whose side failed to win a major domestic trophy last year for the first time since 2017, sarcastically lashed out at those who have spent more, saying they should have won more.

“I want to be the first, I don’t understand why the club doesn’t spend more money! I am a little bit grumpy with them,” the 55-year-old Spaniard said ahead of City’s Carabao Cup second leg against Newcastle United.

“But we won in the past because we spent a lot, now six teams have to win the Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues and FA Cups because they spent more in the last five years.

“These are facts. It’s not an opinion. You can say an opinion, like you say we played good or bad against Spurs – we can agree or disagree.

“But they are facts. Good luck to the six teams who are in front of us for net spend for the last five years. Let’s go. I’m waiting.”

Guardiola fires off

Across the last five seasons Manchester City have won the Premier League four times, while also picking up an inaugural Champions League title, an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup, a Uefa Super Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup.

A win tomorrow against Newcastle – Guardiola’s side go into the second leg with a two-goal advantage – would give Manchester City the chance at winning a fifth EFL Cup under the Spaniard.

“We have to be prepared and see how the players recover from a tough game at Spurs and play our game with our people and our fans and try to reach Wembley in March,” he added.