Man City boss Guardiola calls for better society after Ratcliffe immigrants row

Pep Guardiola has been vocal on societal issues

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on countries to “embrace other cultures” after Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said the UK had been colonised by immigrants.

Ratcliffe’s comments drew condemnation from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham as well as from across football.

The Ineos billionaire has since apologised for the wording of his comments but reiterated concerns that the UK was a soft touch and could yet face Football Association charges.

Guardiola spoke of his appreciation for Ratcliffe and welcomed his partial apology but issued a passionate rebuttal of the United chief’s argument.

“All around the world the problem that we have [is that] we treat immigrants or people who come from other countries as the problem for problems that our countries have,” he said.

“It is a big, big, big, big, big problem. The fact that I am a Catalan and you are British – what influence did we have on where we were born? It was mum and dad.

“Everybody wants to have a better future for themselves, their families and their, and sometimes opportunities come in the place where you are born and [sometimes in] the place that you go.

“Before it was so difficult to travel, but today in one hour you can be everywhere. Today the colour of the skin or where you were born doesn’t make a difference. We have a lot of work to do about that.

Read more Manchester United owner Ratcliffe may face FA charge over immigrants rant

“Most people are running away from countries because of problems in their countries, not because they want to leave. As much as we embrace other cultures – truly, truly embrace it – that will be a better society.”

United stress inclusion after Ratcliffe remarks

Ratcliffe’s comments proved highly contentious not least because he migrated to Monaco, where he benefits from favourable tax rules.

Immigration has also been a major factor in the growth of English football, from Manchester United icon Eric Cantona to record-breaking City coach Guardiola.

United issued a statement yesterday following Ratcliffe’s comments underlining the club’s ambition to be “inclusive and welcoming”.

“We have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do,” they said.

The well-travelled Guardiola has not shied away from social commentary and has been particularly vocal on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He added: “My education when I was born and travelled in Mexico and Qatar or lived in Italy or England or Germany, that is just the benefit of my personality.

“I met incredibly nice people travelling and that is what it is about, but it doesn’t make me feel better just for the fact I was born in one place or the other one.”