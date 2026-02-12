Manchester United owner Ratcliffe may face FA charge over immigrants rant

Ratcliffe's comments about immigrants have been widely criticised

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could face a Football Association charge over his widely-criticised comments that the UK has been “colonised by immigrants”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham have already condemned Ratcliffe’s remarks and now the FA is set to examine whether they have brought the game into disrepute, according to the Press Association.

Any FA investigation would likely focus on FA Rule E3.1, which states: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Rule E3.2 states that a breach of Rule E3.1 would be considered an “aggravated breach” where it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to any one or more of the following – ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability. Ratcliffe, as a club co-owner, is subject to FA rules.

Following the backlash, he said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe.”

Ratcliffe told Sky News on Wednesday: “You can’t have an economy with 9m people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

Ratcliffe criticised by Starmer and Burnham

Starmer called Ratcliffe’s outburst “offensive and wrong”, said Britain was “a proud, tolerant and diverse country” and called on the Ineos billionaire to apologise.

Burnham, who is part of a group of local officials working with Ratcliffe and United on the regeneration of the Old Trafford stadium amd wider area, said: “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races and faiths have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC.

“Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing, portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory and should be withdrawn.

“Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester’s NHS and other essential services and industries. We appreciate their contribution as a city region famous for the warmth of our welcome.”

Football anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out called Ratcliffe’s comments are “disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together”.

It added: “In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.

“This type of language and leadership has no place in English football and we believe most fans will feel the same.”