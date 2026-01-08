Breakthrough for Leeds United after key Elland Road stadium decision

Leeds United’s Elland Road is set to for major redevelopment after approval was granted for the expansion of the club’s West Stand.

The Premier League club, who were promoted last summer, submitted plans to Leeds City Council last year that would see their stadium’s capacity expand from 37,645 to approximately 53,000.

And on Thursday a Leeds City Council planning meeting green lit plans to start work on Elland Road’s West Stand.

The meeting also gave approval to expand the North Stand at a later date. The project has been spearheaded by architects BDP Pattern, who also worked on Everton’s new arena in Bramley-Moore Dock.

Once fully expanded Leeds United – which is owned by the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, 49ers Enterprises – will see their stadium capacity rise to 53,000, making it the 12th biggest stadium in the UK and the seventh largest in the Premier League, between Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Leeds United regeneration

“A stadium development offers real, shared experiences, for creating memories, enjoying the atmosphere of a live game, and having more choice and flexibility before and after kick-off,” Nick Tyrer, architect associate director at BDP Pattern told City AM. “Fans want a full matchday experience beyond the 90 minutes. Being cognisant of this and designing stadia with fans creates places brands want to be part of.”

BDP Pattern’s other projects include The Terrace fan zone at Brighton and Hove Albion, the Formula 1 Paddock Club at the United Arab Emirates’ Yas Marina circuit, and the Lee Valley Velodrome.

It comes amid a flurry of activity within the Premier League in terms of stadium development. Over two thirds of the league’s 20 clubs have recently completed regeneration works, are currently in the process of construction, or are mulling plans to build new arenas.

There is increased activity across the second tier Championship, too, including at Millwall, Birmingham City and Wrexham.