Mastek Expands Leeds Office, Strengthening AI-Led Innovation and Long-Term Commitment to the UK

Mastek (UK) Limited, a trusted AI first digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, announced the expansion of its Leeds office, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in the UK and its long-standing presence in the North of England.

The expanded office was officially opened by Abhishek Singhh, President UKI & EU, Mastek, alongside Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire. The expansion reflects growing demand from UK clients for cloud, data and AI-driven solutions and reinforces Mastek’s commitment to supporting regional economic growth through innovation and job creation. The expanded facility includes a 100-seat office with capacity to scale further as demand continues to grow.

Speaking at the opening, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “This expansion is a testament to the strength of the partnership we built during our trade mission to India, and a massive vote of confidence in our Local Growth Plan. By anchoring its AI and cloud innovation hub right here in Leeds, Mastek is not only creating high-quality jobs, but is actively helping us deliver on our Digital Cluster Action Plan. This is exactly the kind of investment that nurtures our local talent and builds a stronger better-connected West Yorkshire.”

A trusted partner to UK public services and enterprises, Mastek continues to strengthen India-UK collaboration in digital innovation, AI and skills development. The Leeds expansion reinforces Mastek’s long-term UK commitment of wider growth strategy, focused on scaling AI-led digital transformation, investing in local talent and delivering high-impact outcomes for clients. Mastek continues to work closely with regional partners, universities and local organisations to develop future-ready digital and AI skills.

Abhishek Singhh, President UKI & EU, Mastek, commented: “Mastek has a rich heritage and a long-standing presence in the UK and Leeds has always been at the heart of that journey. This expansion strengthens our footprint in the North of England and allows us to deepen our engagement with local clients and communities. By investing in AI, digital innovation and skills development, we are contributing to the regional economy, creating new opportunities and cementing our role as a trusted partner for enterprises and public sector organisations alike. Leeds is a natural home for Mastek’s growth and this expansion will play a part in the UK’s Levelling Up agenda, ensuring that Leeds continues to thrive as a hub for technology, talent and innovation.”

With this investment, Mastek reaffirms Leeds as a cornerstone of its UK operations and a key centre for AI-enabled delivery and innovation.

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704) is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. The company has a presence in over 40 countries and a skilled workforce of close to 5,000 employees. Through its “Lead with AI” approach, Mastek integrates intelligence across its solutions and operations, enabling organizations to accelerate transformation using ethical, scalable, and domain-driven AI adoption. Mastek partners with industry leaders such as Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving key sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Financial Services. Mastek is committed to driving innovation by developing a strong ecosystem of start-ups, academia, and IPs. With its core values of trust, value, and velocity, the company empowers 400+ active customers to transform their business in the evolving tech landscape. Mastek has always been a solutions-focused and relationship-centric company, valuing both employees and clients. With its humane approach, Mastek fosters growth through sustainable goals, high ethical standards, and responsible governance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211868439/en/

Contact

Press Contact

Sudeshna Mukherjee | sudeshna.mukherjee@mastek.com

Abstract

Mastek (UK) Limited announced the expansion of its Leeds office, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in the UK.