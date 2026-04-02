Options Technology Enhances APAC Connectivity with Direct Access to Japan Alternative Market (JAX) via AtlasFabric

Options Technology, a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure and connectivity solutions for global financial markets, has strengthened its presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region by adding direct connectivity to the Japan Alternative Market (JAX), a Proprietary Trading System (PTS). The integration marked a strategic expansion of Options’ market access offerings across Japan and APAC.

JAX’s entry into Japan’s financial ecosystem introduces greater diversity in liquidity sourcing and enhances price discovery for both trading participants and the broader buy-side community. As a founding partner, Options Technology supported JAX from its market launch and has played a key role in enabling seamless, low-latency access to its trading and market data feeds.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence across APAC, and the Japan Alternative Market (JAX) was an obvious next step to strengthen our offerings in this region. Having partnered with JAX from day one, we’ve witnessed their exceptional growth firsthand and are excited about what the future holds.” Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology commented.

“We’re delighted to partner with the JAX team on their highly successful launch into the Japanese financial markets’ ecosystem,” said James Hardcastle, Vice President, Head of APAC Sales, Options Technology.

“The introduction of the PTS in Japan brings greater diversity and expanded alternatives for sourcing liquidity, benefiting both trading participants and the broader buy-side community through improved price discovery.

Integrating JAX into our platform further strengthens the Options portfolio of connectivity, hosting, and market data services across Japan and the wider APAC region. Coupled with Options’ enterprise-grade, mission-critical, low-latency infrastructure, this partnership underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class service to our customers.”

Through this integration, Options customers gain direct, managed access to JAX’s market data feeds via AtlasFabric, the company’s high-performance global network. Engineered for ultra-low latency and reliability, AtlasFabric enables seamless delivery of real-time data, empowering firms to integrate JAX feeds efficiently into their trading, risk, and analytics platforms. This enhancement supports faster decision-making and expanded market reach across Japan and the broader APAC region.

With JAX now part of its growing exchange ecosystem, Options continues to expand its footprint across Asia, delivering innovation, performance, and choice to global financial institutions.

This comes after a series of exciting product developments for Options including the deployment of their AtlasInsight solution across their global infrastructure and the launch of their next-generation, secure AI solution, PrivateMind.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402028595/en/

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For media inquiries, please contact Anna Horner, anna.horner@options-it.com

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