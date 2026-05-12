Paymentology Raises $175 Million co-led by Apis Partners and Aspirity Partners to Support Next Phase of Growth

Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, today announced a $175 million investment co-led by Apis Partners (”Apis”), a private equity firm specialising in financial infrastructure and services, and Aspirity Partners (“Aspirity”), a pan-European Private Equity firm focused on Financial Technology & Services and Enterprise Technology & Connectivity Services.

The investment will support Paymentology’s continued global expansion, product development and strengthening of its team, as the company builds on strong demand for modern issuer processing on a global scale.

The transaction brings together two investors with deep experience in the payments industry and a shared focus on advancing payments infrastructure, united by the view that issuer processing represents one of the most significant opportunities in the sector. For Apis, the investment, made by Apis Growth Fund III1, marks the firm’s 16th payments investment. Both Apis and Aspirity will draw on their deep sector and global network of payments experts to support the next phase of Paymentology’s growth.

Joe O’Mara, Founder and Managing Partner at Aspirity Partners commented: “Payments is a core pillar of our investment strategy, and Paymentology represents the kind of category-leading platform we look to back: modern technology, global relevance and strong exposure to long-term growth in digital payments. As Aspirity’s first investment from our inaugural fund, this partnership reflects our sector-specialist approach and was the downstream outcome of our proactive thematic origination model, including the valuable contribution of our Innovator & Leader network. We have been particularly impressed by the execution and ambition shown by Jeff and the team, and look forward to supporting the company through its next phase of international growth.”

Matteo Stefanel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Apis commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Paymentology – a company that operates at the centre of an attractive and fast‑growing segment in the global payments ecosystem – and build on our decade plus relationship with the executive team. Leveraging our global connectivity and sector expertise across the payments value chain, we look forward to supporting management as they continue to scale, extend their capabilities and deliver meaningful, lasting impact by improving access to modern financial services worldwide.”

Despite the global payments market being estimated at $49 trillion by 2026, much of the issuing layer remains constrained by legacy infrastructure, limiting innovation, speed and the quality of end-user payment experiences. Paymentology is addressing this gap through its highly configurable, cloud-native platform, enabling real-time processing at scale for clients across 68 countries and giving issuers the flexibility to launch, adapt and manage card and digital payment experiences more efficiently across markets.

Jeff Parker, CEO at Paymentology, commented: “The future of finance is already here, but legacy infrastructure continues to hold back innovation. At Paymentology, we see a significant opportunity to remove that friction and enable our clients to move at the pace the market demands. We’ve built an issuing platform designed for growth, helping digital banks, fintechs and financial institutions launch, scale and expand their card programmes with confidence. By combining global capability with the flexibility to adapt locally, we enable our clients to compete more effectively with speed, control and efficiency, in an increasingly dynamic landscape.

This investment and the strength of our partnership with Apis and Aspirity is a strong endorsement of our platform and strategy. It positions us to accelerate our growth, expand our capabilities, and continue supporting our clients as they build momentum, and unlock truly unstoppable progress.”

This momentum is reflected in Paymentology’s performance, with new sales rising 117% year-on-year in FY25 and transaction volumes increasing 65%. Growth has been driven by strong demand from digital banks, embedded finance providers, digital asset-linked card programmes and expense management platforms, alongside established banks modernising legacy systems. The business also benefits from a highly diversified international client base and significant exposure to high‑growth regions including the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and APAC.

Paymentology’s strong customer relationships, ability to operate across diverse regulatory environments and continuity of management further strengthen its position as a trusted global infrastructure partner. The company will use the capital to support the growth and innovation ambitions of its current and future clients, while expanding beyond core issuer processing into adjacent areas including credit, stablecoin, tokenisation and AI-driven services. Paymentology supports clients in close to 70 countries, including leading FinTechs (for example: M-Pesa by Safaricom, RedotPay, Rain, TrueMoney, ARQ, and many others), and some of the world’s fastest growing neobanks (such as GoTyme, Snappi, Wio Bank, D360, Albo, among others).

Udayan Goyal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Apis added: “As the 16th investment Apis has made in the global payments sector, this deal reinforces our strong conviction in the opportunity within issuer processing. This partnership represents a shared vision to accelerate the democratisation of card issuance, broaden access to digital financial infrastructure and expand into new geographies and adjacent capabilities. This further exemplifies our approach of backing proven mission-critical infrastructure providers, capital‑light business models that generate attractive returns while driving measurable positive impact demonstrating that long‑term value creation and impact go hand in hand.”

1 Apis growth Fund III denotes Apis Global Growth Fund III and Apis Growth Markets Fund III

About Paymentology

Paymentology is the leading next-generation issuer processor, empowering fintechs, digital banks and retail banks to effortlessly launch and manage innovative payment solutions on a global scale. The company drives greater customer choice and value through easy-to-use, integrated platforms and services that help clients to disrupt the status quo, accelerate time to market, and achieve growth.

With a superior multi-cloud platform offering a vast global footprint, and enhanced real-time data, Paymentology distinguishes itself as a leader in the payments industry. Its team of payments experts, with deep local market knowledge, operates across 68 countries and 14 time zones, providing 24/7 support. Paymentology is deeply committed to expanding financial inclusion globally, changing lives and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.

For more information visit www.paymentology.com.

About Apis Partners

Headquartered in London, the Apis Group (“the Firm”) is a leading global private equity firm specialising in financial infrastructure and technology. Managing or advising on US$2.3 billion in AUM, the Firm invests in profitable, proven business models, partnering with management teams to drive transformative growth and deliver exceptional returns.

With a team of over 40 professionals across three global hubs, the Firm leverages decades of sector expertise and deep international connectivity. Dedicated to creating value, the Firm employs a hands-on, partnership-driven approach, supporting portfolio companies with strategic advice, M&A opportunities, and operational improvements. The Firm is highly conscious of the impact that the provision of growth capital can achieve; as such, financial inclusion and financial wellness are core tenets of its impact investment approach.

For more information visit www.apis.pe.

About Aspirity Partners

Aspirity Partners is a pan-European private equity firm focused on growth buyouts and strategic minority investments in Financial Technology & Services and Enterprise Technology & Connectivity Services. The firm partners with businesses providing mission-critical, technology-enabled services in sub-sectors benefiting from long-term secular growth trends.

Aspirity combines deep sector experience with a proactive, insight-driven investment approach, working closely with management teams to deliver high-impact initiatives that drive operational excellence, internationalisation, and strategic expansion.

The firm’s model is supported by a network of founders and senior executives (Innovators and Leaders), providing specialist insight, and partnering with businesses to help unlock step-function growth.

For more information visit www.aspiritypartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512676799/en/

Contact

Paymentology Media Contact

Becky Sales, becky.sales@paymentology.com

Apis Media Contact

Stephanie Mullard, stephanie.mullard@apis.pe

Camarco, apis@camarco.co.uk

Aspirity Media Contact

John Thompson, jt@burwaygroup.com

Abstract

Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, today announced a $175 million investment co-led by Apis Partners and Aspirity Partners.