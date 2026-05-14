Eighteen48 Partners Announces First Close of Eighteen48 Private Equity Fund I at €175 million

Eighteen48 Partners today announced the first close of Eighteen48 Private Equity Fund I (the “Fund”) at €175 million. The Fund, which is targeting €350 million, is focused on European middle-market buyout transactions sourced through Independent Sponsors.

Since 2020 Eighteen48 Partners have deployed more than €200 million into this strategy, which aims to provide investors with diversified exposure to off-market sourced transactions.

The first close was supported by significant re-up commitments from Eighteen48 clients as well as commitments from institutions, family offices and UHNWs, underscoring the strength of the firm’s platform, track record and experience as well as growing momentum in the Independent Sponsor space.

Julien Sevaux, Founding Partner and CEO, commented:

“We are increasingly excited by the opportunity in the growing independent sponsor segment of European private equity – a corner of the market we believe remains largely overlooked by investors yet offers compelling risk-adjusted returns. This fund formalises a highly differentiated strategy we have been executing within Eighteen48 for a number of years. We are delighted to enter this next phase with the support of both longstanding clients and new investors who share our conviction.”

Oliver Mayer, Head of Private Equity, added:

“Following strong performance in transactions sourced alongside Independent Sponsors over the last six years, the first close of Fund I is a natural step for our private equity strategy. We see the highly aligned nature of our sponsors, as well as the structural advantages of off-market, relationship-driven deals, as key drivers of our investment outcomes.”

About Eighteen48 Partners

Eighteen48 Partners is an independent investment office and alternative asset manager serving private and institutional capital. It is focused on long-term investing across public and private markets. The firm has an established private equity track record investing in Independent Sponsor transactions since 2020 and is headquartered in London. For more information, please visit www.eighteen48.com.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Any such offering will be made only in accordance with applicable laws to eligible investors pursuant to confidential offering materials. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260514595586/en/

Contact

Oliver Mayer

Head of Private Equity, Eighteen48 Partners

PEInvestorRelations@Eighteen48.com

+44 (0)20 3670 1855

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We are increasingly excited by the opportunity in the growing independent sponsor segment of European private equity – a corner of the market we believe remains largely overlooked by investors yet offers compelling risk-adjusted returns