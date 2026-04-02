Reply Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI-Driven Cloud Transformation

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of cloud and artificial intelligence solutions across key international markets.

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At the core of the SCA is a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI. Leveraging the deep expertise of its specialized companies – Comsysto Reply, Data Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply – Reply supports organizations in designing and deploying enterprise-grade GenAI solutions, including agentic AI systems for autonomous workflows, domain-specialized models for vertical industries, and governance frameworks aligned with evolving regulations such as the EU AI Act. By combining the advanced AI services of AWS with proprietary accelerators and prebuilt AI applications, Reply enables customers to move from experimentation to industrial-scale adoption, driving measurable business impact.

Beyond AI, the agreement spans additional strategic pillars designed to deliver integrated, end-to-end cloud transformation. In Migration & Modernization, Reply evolves traditional cloud migration toward AI-powered “migrate to modernize” approaches, helping enterprises transform legacy systems into cloud-native architectures while optimizing cost and performance. In Security, Reply’s specialized cybersecurity companies support customers in adopting platform-centric and Zero Trust models, integrating advanced cloud-native protection capabilities and compliance automation aligned with frameworks such as DORA, NIS2, and GDPR. Through Data & Analytics, Reply enables the modernization of legacy data platforms into scalable AWS-native environments, embedding advanced analytics and AI-ready governance models to unlock actionable insights.

The agreement also covers Digital Sovereignty, supporting highly regulated sectors with data residency, compliance, and governance frameworks leveraging the AWS European Sovereign Cloud; Managed Services, evolving toward AI-enhanced operations and observability-driven optimization; and IoT, where Reply integrates cloud, edge computing, and intelligent systems to enable advanced industrial and connected solutions.

Reply’s ability to orchestrate these capabilities into tangible business outcomes is reflected in recent projects delivered on AWS. For Audi, Reply developed DevBot, an intelligent multi-agent system that automates cloud operations and improves efficiency, reducing manual workloads and accelerating development cycles. In collaboration with BMW, Reply implemented AI-driven solutions to enhance innovation processes and operational performance. In the aviation sector, Aeroporti di Roma redesigned the passenger experience through an agentic AI architecture that provides real-time, personalized assistance across digital channels, improving service quality and operational coordination at one of Europe’s major airport hubs.

These initiatives demonstrate how Reply’s specialized companies orchestrate AI, cloud, data, and security capabilities into scalable, production-ready solutions across industries, further reinforcing its strategic collaboration with AWS.

“Thanks to the expertise of our specialized companies — including Comsysto Reply, Data Reply, Sense Reply, and Storm Reply — we are able to design and deliver advanced, secure and AI-driven cloud solutions that concretely transform our customers’ business models,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply. “This strategic collaboration agreement with AWS represents an important step forward in scaling generative AI and cloud innovation across industries and geographies, further strengthening a relationship that continues to evolve toward increasingly integrated and high-impact transformation programs.”

“Enterprise-grade AI innovation has a transformative role to play in delivering growth and enhancing services across Europe’s industries and public sector,” said Antonio Alonso Lopez, Director of Partner Management EMEA at AWS. “This strategic collaboration will accelerate that process, bringing to bear sector-specific expertise and delivering end-to-end solutions that drive real business outcomes, while meeting evolving regulatory requirements.”

This strategic collaboration agreement further reinforces Reply’s commitment to enable organizations across industries to harness the full potential of cloud and artificial intelligence technologies.

For more information, please visit: www.reply.com/aws

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply’s services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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Contact

Media Contact:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761

This strategic collaboration agreement further reinforces Reply’s commitment to enable organizations across industries to harness the full potential of cloud and artificial intelligence technologies. Company Logo