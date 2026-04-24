Brivo Announces UK Expansion, Showcases AI-First Unified Security at The Security Event

Brivo, the AI innovator and global leader in cloud-native physical security, today announced it has opened a regional office in London to serve its rapidly growing customer base in the UK and Ireland.

“We’re investing to deliver true 360-degree support to our UK partners and customers—from local sales and marketing to technical support, sales engineering, and customer success—supported by our new London regional office with dedicated meeting, demo, and training spaces,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Brivo.

Building on this investment, Brivo will showcase the Brivo Security Suite at The Security Event (TSE) (Hall 5, J50) taking place in Birmingham, April 28-30. This marks Brivo’s UK debut following the December 2025 Brivo-Eagle Eye Networks merger.

“The UK is our fastest-growing market in Europe, driven in part by its position as the world’s largest installed base of security systems—many of which are ready for an upgrade,” said Rishi Lodhia, Brivo Managing Director EMEA. “At the same time, the UK government and business community are investing heavily in infrastructure and urbanization, creating strong demand for AI-driven solutions to solve complex security and business challenges.”

AI-Driven Unified Security

Brivo addresses the market need for modernization with the Brivo Security Suite, an enterprise-ready, AI-powered platform that unifies access control, video intelligence, visitor management, and intrusion detection. Brivo works with legacy cameras and access control infrastructure without the need for a costly rip-and-replace. In addition, Brivo’s open platform and AI-friendly API easily integrates with third-party technologies.

“Unified security is essential for modern enterprises,” said Lodhia. “The Brivo Security Suite delivers true unified security, empowering businesses to anticipate, deter, and respond to threats while gaining vital operational insight from across the entire enterprise.”

Brivo’s new AI-driven products include Remote Video Monitoring, Precision Person & Vehicle Detection, Brivo Genius Mobile Agent, and Eeva, the AI video agent. “Our early UK customers say Eeva is delivering immediate ROI by simultaneously solving security and business problems,” said Lodhia.

TSE attendees are invited to see a demo of Brivo’s AI innovations by scheduling a meeting with a Brivo expert at the booth (Hall 5, J50).

About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-native AI-driven physical security, with more than 2 million devices deployed across 100,000+ locations in 80 countries. The flagship product, Brivo Security Suite, unifies access control, video intelligence, visitor management, and intrusion into a single view to centralize security across the enterprise. Businesses use Brivo’s AI-powered unified security platform to proactively detect and deter threats, improve operations, reduce liability, comply with regulations, increase sales, and maximize profits. The pioneer in both cloud-native access control and video surveillance, Brivo is trusted by more than 25 million users across the globe to protect people, property, and digital assets. Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., and Austin, Texas, Brivo has additional offices in Lehi, Utah; Amsterdam; Bangalore; London; and Tokyo. Learn more at brivo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424951395/en/

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BRIVO PRESS CONTACT

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Martha Entwistle

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