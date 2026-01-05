Nottingham Forest takes major step in redevelopment of City Ground

Plans for Nottingham Forest's City Ground

Nottingham Forest have taken a major step in their project to expand their City Ground stadium as their plans move forward once again.

The struggling Premier League club is redeveloping its existing Nottingham-based stadium, with plans to expand the City Ground to a potential 52,000 seats.

Nottingham Forest have called the City Ground home since 1898 and expansion plans could begin this summer.

And on Monday the club confirmed that they had submitted their application plans for the redevelopment of the ground.

“The Club is grateful for the positive public engagement and overwhelming support shown for our proposals ahead of the planning submission,” a statement read. “We would also like to thank our key partners, Gleeds, KSS Design Group, Buro Happold, and Savills for their support to date.

“We look forward to working with the mayor of the East Midlands, Rushcliffe Borough Council, Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, as well as our supporters and the wider community, to achieve a successful outcome in the near future.”

The club says the development will involve a “significant investment made by our owner Evangelos Marinakis”, who purchased the club in 2017 when he took control of 100 per cent of the club’s shares from Kuwaiti businessman Fawaz Al-Hasawi.

City Ground part of wider trend

The regeneration of the City Ground would be the latest in a run of developments across the Premier League.

Fulham last year completed the development of their new Riverside stand, while Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium will see a new tier opened later this year. Leeds United, too, have submitted plans for expansion.

Chelsea are still exploring options for a development on the site of Stamford Bridge – and Newcastle United and Manchester United are looking at new stadiums – while Crystal Palace have plans in place for stadium enhancement.

A 52,000-capacity City Ground would become the 13th biggest stadium in Britain, while it would be the eighth largest in the Premier League.