Man Utd name interim manager after sacking Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag after Sunday’s defeat at West Ham United compounded their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

The decision comes less than four months after United handed Ten Hag a new contract, despite sounding out potential replacements during the summer.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, the former United striker who joined his fellow Dutchman’s coaching staff during the close season, has been made interim head coach.

But the club are expected to look elsewhere for a long-term successor to Ten Hag, with former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez linked with the role in recent weeks.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” the club said.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Ten Hag insisted he did not fear the sack earlier this month after a draw at Aston Villa confirmed United’s lowest points tally from the first seven games of a Premier League season.

But co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new football management team, which includes Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, have swung the axe just weeks later.