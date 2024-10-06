‘We’re all on one page’: Ten Hag rejects sack fears after United’s worst start

Manager Erik ten Hag has overseen Manchester United’s two worst starts to a Premier League season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he doesn’t fear the sack after the club’s hierarchy watched them continue their dismal form at Aston Villa.

The goalless draw means United have made their worst start to a Premier League season, with eight points from seven games beating their previous lowest tally – last year under Ten Hag.

They are also winless in Europe and pressure is mounting on the Dutchman, despite the club’s decision to hand him a contract extension in the summer after mulling his dismissal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Jason Wilcox and Sir Alex Ferguson were all at Villa Park but Ten Hag believes he retains their support.

“We always speak, we speak every week,” he said. “We are all on board, together, on one page. We know where we are working to, it’s a long-term project, and we have to keep improving the process.

“We proved in two very tough away games that this is a team. We showed the togetherness, the spirit and also the belief and the faith they have.”

Before the game Ten Hag said his future had not been discussed internally: “Don’t make it too big. We are calm, we are composed. Not only the team but everyone in the club. They don’t even raise this topic, not in the club, not in the team.”

United’s second draw in four days, following a 3-3 at Porto which saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off, extended their winless run to five matches in all competitions.

They have won just twice all season and lie 14th in the Premier League ahead of the international break, traditionally a time when underperforming clubs consider changing managers.

“I think the criticism will continue to grow because United need to win to get the points,” former striker Dimitar Berbatov told Sky Sports.

“They are 14th in the table, which is unbelievable. The only thing to correct it is getting the points but with the way they are playing at the moment that will be hard.”

United went closest to taking all three points when a Fernandes free kick hit the top of the Villa crossbar but were indebted to Diogo Dalot for a vital block in the dying moments.

Villa missed the chance to climb from fifth as they joined Chelsea and Newcastle United in losing ground on the top three of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.