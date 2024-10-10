Gareth Southgate reveals stance on Manchester United job

Gareth Southgate has effectively ruled out replacing Erik ten Hag Manchester United this season

If Manchester United chiefs decide to sack Erik ten Hag before the end of the season they can forget about hiring Gareth Southgate to replace him.

The former England head coach, who stepped down in the summer, said today that he has no intention of returning to football management “in the next year”.

“Sometimes when you are in a big role you don’t realise the weight until it’s gone,” he told a meeting of the European Club Association in Athens.

“It is one of those jobs where everybody has an opinion. I am enjoying my life so there is no rush. For 11 years I committed fully to the national federation.

“I won’t coach in the next year for sure. I am certain of that. When you come out of a big role you need to give your body time, your mind time.”

Ten Hag has come under renewed pressure after overseeing United’s worst ever start to a Premier League season, with just eight points from seven games.

Manchester United chiefs including co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer, Ineos sports chief Dave Brailsford and the club’s sporting director are believed to have discussed the Dutchman’s future at a wide-ranging meeting on Tuesday.

Southgate, who City AM revealed is due to speak at the government’s global investment summit next week, resigned after England lost the final of Euro 2024 in July.

The 54-year-old said he would eventually consider another job in football “depending on what role that is”.

He added: “I have been fortunate to have worked with fantastic players. You have to have excitement, passion to go to work every day.

“It is unlikely to be another national federation. England was from the heart.”