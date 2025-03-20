Robert De Niro backs plans for tallest skyscraper outside London

Robert De Niro attends “The Alto Knights” European Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on March 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A company co-founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro has signed up to open a hotel, restaurant and residences in a planned skyscraper which would be the tallest building outside London.

Nobu Hospitality has partnered with developer Salboy on the £360m scheme in Manchester city centre.

The project, known as Viadux 2, has been earmarked for land between Manchester Central and the Deansgate-Castlefield Metrolink Station.

The plans are expected to be voted on by Manchester City Council in the coming weeks.

If approved Nobu Hospitality, which was also set up by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper, would operate a hotel, restaurant, and the UK’s first Nobu-branded residences in the 76-storey building.

In October Salboy, which was co-founded by Fred Done who set up Betfred with his brother Peter, updated plans for the project to include a 160-bedroom hotel on its lower floors – a change from the previous plans which would have seen the tower constructed purely for residential purposes.

If backed, the development would include 452 Nobu residences as well as an exclusive swimming pool, spa, podium garden and gym.

The plans for the tallest skyscraper outside of London are due to be voted on in the coming weeks.

‘None of our locations are cookie cutter’

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said: “We are proud to include Manchester in our global collection, with its vibrant culture and growing global status.

“Strong partnerships are essential to our success, and with Salboy, Fred Done, and Simon Ismail, we have the best-in-class partners with a solid reputation and a world-renowned vision.

“Having grown up in the area, I am personally immensely proud of this project in a city that continues its evolution as a global destination for luxury hospitality.

“Manchester is home to world-class developments, a thriving culinary scene, and a growing demand for high-end lifestyle experiences.

“None of our locations are cookie cutter; we wholeheartedly embrace the spirit of each destination.

“We are delighted to be working with Salboy to blend the Nobu experience with the essence of Manchester.”

‘I understand why Robert De Niro chose to invest in Nobu’

Fred Done added: “For decades, I’ve travelled extensively while growing my businesses and exploring a vast array of dining experiences.

“Yet, Nobu has consistently set the benchmark for fine dining, offering impeccable cuisine and unparalleled hospitality wherever I go, whether in New York, Singapore, or soon in Manchester. I’m truly excited to welcome the Nobu team to Manchester.

“As a businessman, I understand why Robert De Niro and his partners chose to invest in Nobu. It is about more than just money; it is about bringing this level of class to Manchester and celebrating what it means for the city.”

Deal will take Manchester to ‘new heights’

Simon Ismail, co-founder of Salboy, said: “This £360m deal for Nobu Manchester will take the city to new heights in terms of service, cuisine, and experience.

“Chef Nobu’s cuisine, renowned worldwide, has influenced dining across the globe. Even if you haven’t dined at a Nobu restaurant, you have likely experienced dishes inspired by his innovations.

“As the original innovator in fine dining, Chef Nobu popularised a blend of cuisines in exciting new ways, leaving a lasting influence on every modern restaurant you see today.

“We are excited to unveil plans for the UK’s first Nobu-branded residences and hotel, with this signature hospitality offering at its heart.”