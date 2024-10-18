Major change planned for tallest skyscraper outside London
A proposed 76-storey tower planned for Manchester city centre, which would be the tallest skyscraper in the UK outside London, is in line for a major change.
Developer Salboy, which was co-founded by Fred Done who set up Betfred with his brother Peter, is on the verge of resubmitting its plans for Viadux 2 to incorporate a high-end hotel.
The updated proposals would seek consent for a 160-bedroom hotel on its lower floors – a change from the previous plans which would have seen the tower constructed purely for residential purposes.
If approved by Manchester City Council, Viadux 2 will surpass the height of the previous record holder outside London – Manchester’s Deansgate Square South Tower – which is 201 metres high.
At the end of August, plans for a 71-storey tower were approved by local leaders.
Viadux 2 has been earmarked for land between Manchester Central and the Deansgate-Castlefield Metrolink Station.
Earlier this month, proposals were revealed for a 44-storey tower to be constructed opposite the station.
High-end hotel to ‘elevate’ skyscraper
Simon Ismail, managing director and co-founder of Salboy, said: “With Phase One of Viadux now completed, we’re excited to carry this momentum into phase two.
“Our vision is to create a destination where people can live, visit and enjoy, combining high-quality homes, amenities and vibrant public spaces.
“The addition of the hotel will not only elevate the development but also support Manchester’s growing tourism and visitor economy.
“This mixed-use development will be easily accessible by public transport and ensure that the benefits of the development extend across the city, contributing to Manchester’s ongoing growth and transformation.”