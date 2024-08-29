Tallest skyscraper outside London approved

The building could soon be overtaken by another proposed development.

Plans to build the tallest skyscraper outside London have been approved by leaders in Manchester.

Standing at 71 storeys and 213 metres tall, the skyscraper will surpass the height of the previous record holder outside London – Manchester’s Deansgate Square South Tower – which is 201 metres high.

However the new skyscraper, which is to be constructed on Great Jackson Street, will be around 100 metres shorter than The Shard in London – the tallest building in the UK.

The development was approved by members of Manchester City Council’s planning committee on 29 August.

The title of the tallest residential skyscraper in the country is currently held by The Landmark Pinnacle in Tower Hamlets which stands at 233 metres.

The site in Manchester city centre where the new skyscraper will be constructed.

But the record for the highest skyscraper outside London could be short lived for the Great Jackson Street building.

Land in Manchester city centre has already been earmarked for another proposed development, which would rise to 241 metres if approved.

The Viadux 2 scheme, which would stand at 76 storeys high, is the brainchild of developer Salboy, which was co-founded by Fred Done who set up Betfred with his brother, Peter.

Renaker’s latest Great Jackson Street skyscraper will include 642 apartments while a standalone three-storey office building is also part of the plans.

A penthouse will be included on level 66 and the three storeys above would with lounges, private dining/meeting rooms, a gym and swimming pool.

The top storey in the building will be dedicated to a public restaurant.

A separate application from Renaker for two 47-storey and two 51-storey skyscrapers for land in Great Jackson Street was also approved at the council meeting. They will provide more than 1,700 new apartments.

The new building will be the tallest in the UK outside of London.

‘Well designed and high quality’

A council document published ahead of the meeting said: “It is considered that a development incorporating a tall building and the proposed level of residential units, as well as a small office building, would be consistent with national and local planning policy, and would promote a quality neighbourhood, economic development and sustainable travel patterns.

“The site is appropriate for tall buildings, and it would be well designed and of a high quality.

An artist’s impression of what the new skyscraper will look like.

“It would fulfil an important role in providing homes in the city centre.”

A statement issued to the authority on behalf of the applicant added: “The proposed development is an elegant, high quality building that shall positively contribute to the townscape of Manchester and complement the cluster of tall buildings emerging in this area.”