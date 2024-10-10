Landmark skyscraper planned for Manchester city centre

The latest plans for a new skyscraper to be built in Manchester have been revealed.

Plans have been unveiled for another landmark skyscraper to be constructed in Manchester city centre.

The 44-storey building has been earmarked for land adjacent to Deansgate Train Station at Whitworth Street West and would feature 364 apartments.

If approved by Manchester City Council, the building would be latest skyscraper either planned or built in the city centre in recent years.

Daniel Roberts, development director at Glenbrook said: “As a Manchester-based developer, we are excited about the prospect of embarking on a landmark development in the heart of our city.

“The site at Whitworth Street West represents a highly sustainable location with close proximity to the cultural and leisure attractions that Manchester offers.

“Whitworth Street West is undergoing a period of revitalisation and Glenbrook are incredibly proud to be playing such an integral part in its future.”

The plans are expected to be ruled on next year.

Latest skyscraper proposed for Manchester

Tony O’Brien, partner at Sheppard Robson, added: “The project is an opportunity to create high-quality homes that will sit comfortably in the context of Whitworth Street.

“Our ongoing designs open up the site to create a new piece of public realm at the heart of the development, helping animate the streetscape and enhance connections from the city back to Knott Mill and First Street.

“The building’s expression draws upon the area’s rich history and local palette of materials to further root the design within its context, tying the scheme back to the listed railway viaduct to the south and Deansgate Station to the west.”

Read more Tallest skyscraper outside London approved

The proposals come after plans to build the tallest skyscraper outside London were approved by city council leaders in August.

Standing at 71 storeys and 213 metres tall, the skyscraper will surpass the height of the previous record holder outside London – Manchester’s Deansgate Square South Tower – which is 201 metres high.

However the new skyscraper, which is to be constructed on Great Jackson Street, will be around 100 metres shorter than The Shard in London – the tallest building in the UK.

The title of the tallest residential skyscraper in the country is currently held by The Landmark Pinnacle in Tower Hamlets which stands at 233 metres.