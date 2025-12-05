Premier League Predictions: Title Challengers Arsenal and Man City to march on, but more frustration for Chelsea and Liverpool

Premier League Predictions Gameweek 14

There is no time to dwell on an absorbing midweek round in the Premier League with the action set to continue over the coming days. It has been a good week for Arsenal, Manchester City and Leeds in particular, with all three earning victories that could be pivotal in helping them achieve their respective targets this season.

The challenge now is to keep the foot firmly on the floor, particularly for those clubs that will lose players to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations. Here, we take a look at this weekend’s games and offer some thoughts on the outcomes.

Saturday 6th December

Aston Villa v Arsenal (12.30 pm)

It seems strange that Villa and Arsenal have been put in the Saturday lunchtime slot, given they played on Wednesday night. That said, both will come into the game brimming with confidence after midweek wins.

Arsenal were able to leave the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber out of the starting XI and still recorded a routine victory over Brentford. Villa did it the hard way, coming from 2-0 down to win 4-3 at Brighton to record a sixth successive triumph in all competitions. This will be one of Arsenal’s biggest tests of the season against a team that rarely loses at Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

Bournemouth v Chelsea (3 pm)

Chelsea underlined why they are not yet ready for a title challenge at Leeds. A 3-1 defeat to the struggling Yorkshire side displayed the lack of consistency required to land the major prize.

Champions League qualification is a more realistic target for Enzo Maresca’s side, although whether that will be enough to satisfy the club’s owners is another question.

Bournemouth have slipped to 14th on the back of a five-match winless run, with the latest defeat coming at home to Everton on Tuesday night. They have not won any of their last four games against Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea

Everton v Nottingham Forest (3 pm)

Sean Dyche makes his first return to Everton on Saturday, hoping to maintain Nottingham Forest’s recent improvement. Dyche was sacked by the Toffees in January but has made an impressive start to life at the City Ground with Forest suffering just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions.

He will discover a club revitalised and relishing life at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton enjoyed their trip to the South Coast in midweek, banishing the frustration of defeat to Newcastle last Saturday.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester City v Sunderland (3 pm)

Manchester City survived a rollercoaster evening at Fulham on Tuesday to edge a nine-goal thriller and continue clinging on to Arsenal’s coat-tails. It may not be a team as strong as previous iterations built by Pep Guardiola, but City looks like the only team that can challenge the Gunners’ dominance.

Sunderland will arrive at the Etihad buoyed by another resolute performance, a 1-1 draw at Liverpool that could so easily have been a landmark win. The Wearsiders have played Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea this season and have yet to lose, although this perhaps feels like one game too many for a team that is rarely rotated.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland

Newcastle v Burnley (3 pm)

Newcastle have claimed seven points from their last three league games, including one in Tuesday’s controversial draw with Spurs at St James’ Park. And with injuries clearing up, Eddie Howe’s side appears to be moving into a strong position. They will be too good for a Burnley team that lacks quality in key areas. The Clarets have lost their last five, and with teams above them starting to pick up points, it is shaping up to be a long winter.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Burnley

Tottenham v Brentford (3 pm)

Thomas Frank will have been pleased with Spurs’ resolve at Newcastle, Cristian Romero’s late overhead kick earning them a point. He was less enamoured by the officiating that somehow decided Dan Burn had been fouled by Rodrigo Bentancur, enabling the hosts to go 2-1 up from the penalty spot late on.

Spurs’ problems this year have not been on the road, however. Their issues have come at home, and Frank will have extra motivation to improve that record against his former employers. Brentford rested several key men at Arsenal, but the likes of Igor Thiago will return for the trip across the capital.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Brentford

Leeds v Liverpool (5.30 pm)

Leeds’ win over Chelsea proved they have the firepower to trouble the league’s best, although you can debate whether Liverpool falls into that category currently. The Merseysiders were slightly fortunate to take a point from Sunderland after a display that again lacked any real purpose. Arne Slot’s side struggles to break down well-organised defences, and a trip to Elland Road, where Leeds are duty-bound to play front-foot football, may be to their advantage.

Leeds will be full of energy and intensity in what should be a fascinating encounter.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Liverpool

Sunday 7th December

Brighton v West Ham (2 pm)

Brighton will be furious at their capitulation against Villa after being on course to record their fourth win in five games. It was a rare managerial slip from Fabian Hurzeler and one both he and the players will be desperate to avenge when West Ham visit the Amex. The Hammers were edged out in a five-goal thriller on their last trip to Brighton, and this could be another hard-luck story.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 West Ham

Fulham v Crystal Palace (4.30 pm)

Not a Super Sunday clash to get the juices flowing, but try telling that to Crystal Palace fans at the minute. The Eagles won at Burnley in midweek to move up to fifth and maintain their upward trajectory under Oliver Glasner. With some of the so-called bigger clubs struggling for form, Palace will fancy their chances of staying around the Champions League spots. Fulham failed to record a third successive league win against City, but there were plenty of positives for Marco Silva to focus on.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Monday 8th December

Wolves v Manchester United (8 pm)

Predicting the outcome of Manchester United games is a thankless task with Ruben Amorim’s side still lurching between competent and hopeless. Wolves don’t move outside hopeless, as shown again in the defeat to Forest. Even new boss Rob Edwards conceded he would be annoyed if he were a Wolves fan, given their situation. They seem incapable of pulling themselves out of their current funk, and unless something miraculous happens, they are sure to go down.

Prediction: Wolves 0-2 Manchester United

