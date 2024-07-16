‘Thank you England – for everything’: Gareth Southgate steps down as manager

Southgate has stepped down after eight years as England manager

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager in the wake of their Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

Southgate had been in charge for eight years, during which time he took England to two finals and one semi-final in four major tournaments.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all,” he said.

“But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be.

“I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything.”

Southgate’s contract was due to expire later this year and he declined to enter talks over a new deal before Euro 2024.

On the eve of the competition he admitted that he would probably leave the post if England did not lift the trophy in Germany.

Who could replace Southgate as England manager?

He cut a frustrated figure at times due to criticism of his team’s performance at the tournament over the last few weeks.

They reached the final for the second European Championships in a row but once again fell short, losing 2-1 to Spain in Sunday final.

Southgate added: “I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. In that time, including eight years as England men’s manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people who have my heartfelt thanks.

“I could not have had anyone better alongside me than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented coaches of his generation, and has been immense.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways.

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.”

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter are among the favourites for the vacancy.

Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, previously of Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, is also believed to be in the running.

Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be a popular choice but it is not known if he would be interested in the role.

A quick appointment is not expected as the Football Association has indicated that it wants to conduct a thorough recruitment process.