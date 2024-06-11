I’ll go if England don’t win Euro 2024, says Gareth Southgate

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 07: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, applauds the fans after the team’s defeat in the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate admits Euro 2024 will likely be his last as manager unless England can end their 58-year wait for major tournament glory.

Southgate’s contract is due to expire this year and he has postponed any discussions over his future – including a possible return to club football – until after the summer.

England go into Euro 2024, which starts on Friday, as favourites with the bookmakers having challenged for honours in three tournaments under the 53-year-old.

But Southgate is aware that he may have to deliver a trophy in his fourth outing if he is to retain the goodwill needed to stay in the job any longer.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance,” he told German newspaper Bild.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. So, I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point people will lose faith in your message.

“If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments.”

England came within a penalty shoot-out of winning the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020, only losing on penalties to Italy having led in the final.

That came after the run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, while they were knocked out of the 2022 tournament by eventual finalists France in the last eight.

Southgate’s performance as England manager has made him a candidate for the Manchester United job if he leaves his post after Euro 2024.

He says he did not want to enter into a new contract before the finals in Germany for fear of raising the stakes even further for his team.

“The reason is that there would have been more criticism, which would have put more pressure on the team,” he added.

“England did that once before with Fabio Capello, and there was a big drama before the tournament. It’s better to check yourself after the tournament.”

England are due to play their first group match of Euro 2024 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening.