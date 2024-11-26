Southgate: I may leave football coaching behind

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he could leave football for good, insisting replicating the purpose he felt with the Three Lions will be difficult.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he could leave football for good, insisting replicating the purpose he felt with the Three Lions will be difficult.

Southgate was in charge of England for eight years and took them to back-to-back Euros finals.

But he left his role in charge after defeat to Spain in this year’s European Championships and has since been replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

“After eight years serving in one of the highest profile roles in World Football, I’m consciously taking time to reflect on what I lived through and thinking deeply about what comes next,” he said on LinkedIn.

“The weight of the role with the unique responsibility it carried was something few ever get to experience. Perhaps the hardest thing of all to replicate though, is going to be the sense of purpose.

“This higher purpose kept me on track, gave me structure, made my life more fulfilling and is going to be extremely difficult to replicate.

“It’s why I’m not limiting my future options to remaining as a football coach.”

Southgate had been linked with a role at Manchester United with Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly keen on the former player-turned-manager.

But the Red Devils have since employed the services of Ruben Amorim after they sacked Erik ten Hag.

“I’m comfortable with this period of ‘exploration’ and not having all the answers,” Southgate added.

“For now, I’m finding my required purpose.”