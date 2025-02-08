Why Rennes and Como were the surprise spenders in January transfer window

Seko Fofana joined Rennes, the biggest spenders in France during the January transfer window

Manchester City may have led the way in England but the biggest January transfer window spenders in other major European leagues were not the usual suspects.

In France it was Rennes who spent the most, eclipsing mega-rich Paris Saint-Germain despite the champions splashing £58m on Napoli’s twinkle-toed Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Rennes invested £62m on seven permanent transfers, including former Ligue 1 star Seko Fofana, who was lured back from Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League for £17m.

The Breton club also signed former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba from Lens and Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic.

They funded it partly through the sale of £35m of talent, such as striker Amine Gouiri, defender Arthur Theate and winger Jota, who rejoined Celtic.

Rennes spent big under new manager Jorge Sampaoli, formerly of Chile, Sevilla and Marseille, as they look to climb away from the Ligue 1 relegation battle.

The team are currently just one place and two points above the drop zone, with 14 games left in the season.

Como: Serie A’s biggest spenders

In Italy, ambitious Como were the biggest spenders of the January transfer window, ahead of more established names like AC Milan, as the top clubs largely kept their powder dry.

Como, managed by former Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, are also battling to avoid relegation after promotion to the top flight last year.

They spent over £40m to make eight new signings, including former England and Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli, who was a free agent.

Como’s biggest transfer was the £12.5m arrival of Maxence Caqueret from Lyon but they also acquired Anastasios Douvikas from Celta Vigo and Assane Diao from Real Betis.

Like Rennes, they are only two points above the relegation zone with 15 rounds of fixtures remaining but unlike the French side, they did not recoup any money through sales.

Real Betis lead way in Spain

While Real Madrid and cash-strapped Barcelona sat on their hands this winter, it was Real Betis who spent the most in Spain last month, albeit the modest sum of £11m.

All of that went on signing Colombian former Watford striker Cucho Hernandez, who moved from Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer.

The Sevilla-based club, coached by Manuel Pellegrini, also brought in Manchester United flop Antony on loan until the end of the season.

All the same, Betis virtually broke even in January thanks to the £10m sale of winger Diao to Como.