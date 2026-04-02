E1: Thibaut Courtois joins ex-Chelsea teammate Didier Drogba as team owner

Courtois has joined the ownership of Sierra Racing Club in E1

Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has become a co-owner of Sierra Racing Club, one of the newest teams in the E1 electric powerboating series.

Courtois has acquired a stake in the Turkish-backed team, which joined the PIF-backed E1 this year, through his investment vehicle Nxtplay Capital.

He joins a host of sports stars as team owners in E1, including former Chelsea teammate Didier Drogba, Tom Brady, Virat Kholi, LeBron James and Rafael Nadal.

Other celebrities with stakes in teams include Hollywood stars Will Smith and Marc Anthony, DJ Steve Aoki and Prince Albert of Monaco.

“Sierra Racing Club represents exactly the profile Nxtplay looks for in a sports asset,” said Courtois. “A team with a strong identity, technical ambition, and real potential to become one of the reference names in the Championship.

“Our goal is to help build Sierra into one of the most recognized and innovative teams in E1, one of the most exciting new sports on the planet.”

Courtois joins Sierra Racing Club ownership

The E1 field has expanded to 10 teams for its third season, which began in Jeddah in January. Seven more races are scheduled for 2026 in Italy, Croatia, Monaco, Angola, Nigeria, Miami and the Bahamas.

Last year its organisers staged a showcase of its Racebird boats on the Thames with a view to staging a race in London in future.

Sierra Racing Club was founded by Turkey’s Ozmen family, who own global defence, security and aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Their pilots are British rally driver and former TV presenter Catie Munnings and Swedish powerboat specialist Erik Stark.

“Welcoming Thibaut to Sierra Racing Club and to E1 is an important moment for our team,” said CEO Kerem Ozmen.

“He brings the mindset of an elite competitor, a truly global platform, and a clear understanding of how modern sport can grow through innovation, purpose, and ambition.

“His addition strengthens our ability to compete at the highest level while expanding the reach and relevance of our story worldwide.”