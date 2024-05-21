England Euro 2024 fixtures in full as Southgate names provisional squad

England manager Gareth Southgate today named his 26-man provisional squad ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Key players have been included and excluded from the team who will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in a pair of friendlies before the Three Lions head to the continent.

So with the major announcement today, who has been selected and when are England’s Euros fixtures?

Euro 2024 provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Fixtures

Friendlies

Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park, 3 June

Iceland at Wembley Stadium, 7 June

Euros Group Stages

Serbia at Veltins-Arena, 16 June

Denmark at Deutsche Bank Park, 20 June

Slovenia at RheinEnergieStadion, 25 June

Round of 16: 29 June – 2 July

Quarter-finals: 5 July – 6 July

Semi-finals: 9 July – 10 July

Final: 14 July

Southgate has until full-time on 7 June to whittle his squad down to 26 players ahead of next month’s Euros after the allowance for squad sizes saw an increase earlier this year from 23.

England reached the final of the last tournament, where they lost to Italy at Wembley Stadium on penalties. This year’s final will be in Berlin.