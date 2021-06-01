Gareth Southgate has named Trent Alexander-Arnold in his England Euro 2020 squad.

Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka and Conor Coady have also made the 26-man party.

But there is no place for Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse or Ollie Watkins.

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are in Southgate’s England Euro 2020 squad despite not being fully fit.

The inclusion of Alexander-Arnold, who had fallen out of favour with Southgate, means England will have four right-backs.

However, Alexander-Arnold can also play in midfield, while Kyle Walker has been used at centre-back.

England begin their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday 13 June.

Before then they play friendlies against Austria tomorrow and Romania on Sunday.

Six of the seven players cut from Southgate’s provisional 30-man list will remain with the squad this week and be available for the two friendlies.

Mason Greenwood has withdrawn due to a pre-existing injury.

Lingard is expected to start against Austria in Middlesbrough tomorrow.

“The most complex part this time has been those injuries and whether we should gtake a chance on those people,” said Southgate.

“With Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson we have players who are not where they’d ideally be in terms of physical preparation.

“But we think that the experience they have, the fact that we think we can get them to a point where they can have involvement in the tournament, it’s worth taking them.”

Full England Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Hednerson, Sam Johnstone; Jordan Pickford.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson; Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.

Forwards: Dominc Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.