‘So many unknowns’: Threadbare England leave Southgate Euro 2024 squad riddle

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 26: Kobbie Mainoo of England runs with the ball during the international friendly match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on March 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England have played their last friendlies before Gareth Southgate names his initial Euro 2024 squad but the manager admits he is a long way from finalising his 23-man party.

Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium completed an international break that left Southgate with more questions than answers regarding his side for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

The Three Lions boss will name a provisional squad on 21 May, two days after the Premier League season concludes, which he must trim by 8 June, six days before Euro 2024 kicks off.

“In terms of knowing the 23, there’s so many unknowns at the moment in terms of who might be available,” Southgate said.

“So, yes, these performances were very important for players to be able to see whether or not they could play against high-level opposition.

“But equally the way they play between now and the end of the season with their club, in big matches, is going to have a high tariff as well, so we will track all of that.”

Injury saw Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Luke Shaw, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi and Jordan Henderson sidelined for the international break.

In addition, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone were forced to withdraw, forcing Southgate to trial less familiar faces against Belgium and Brazil.

In Kane’s absence neither Ollie Watkins nor Ivan Toney managed a goal in open play, although the Brentford man did break his international duck from the penalty spot.

Defenders Lewis Dunk and Ben Chilwell failed to seize their chances, but one of the main bright spots was 18-year-old Manchester United midielder Kobbie Mainoo.

“The great thing is definitely some players have emerged positively from the opportunities they’ve had,” Southgate added.

“We’ve perhaps got more depth in one respect, but the injuries are a concern. We’ve got so many players missing at the moment, and we’ve still got the real heat of the season to come, with the intensity of the games, what’s resting on the games.

“We’re not going to know what we’re left with until right until the end but we’ll just have to make the best decisions that we possibly can.”

England have two more friendly matches, against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in early June, before Southgate must submit his Euro 2024 squad.