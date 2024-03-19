Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United teenager fast-tracked into England squad

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 3: Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on March 3, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Manchester United’s teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to the senior England squad for the first time – before he has even featured for the Under-21s.

Mainoo, 18, has been added to Gareth Southgate’s party for the home friendlies against Brazil on Saturday and Belgium three days later.

The United youth product was initially called up to the Under-21s last week but has now been promoted to Southgate’s side.

Mainoo, who was born in Stockport but is also eligible to represent Ghana, has enjoyed a breakthrough season for the 20-time English champions.

He has made 20 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s team, including in the Premier League and Champions League, scoring two goals.

Mainoo has previously represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.

Southgate praised the youngster when discussing his latest squad selection last week.

“I think Kobbie is doing brilliantly for a young player. We’re never slow to put a young player into the seniors, but he’s only had a handful of games,” he said.

New England call-up Mainoo has two goals in 20 appearances for United this season

“You have to be careful in making those decisions at the right time, and ideally we should allow him the space to develop at his own speed.

“He’s not at the point in terms of number of games that Jude [Bellingham] or Bukayo [Saka] were when they first came in.

“But I repeat – he’s doing really well, he’s a good footballer, you can see that, and he’s getting some fabulous experience with Manchester United and looks a good character.”