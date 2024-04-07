Klopp ‘not over the moon’ but vows to keep calm after Liverpool stumble in Premier League title race

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, embraces Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on April 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp vowed not to lose his head after their 2-2 draw at Manchester United handed Arsenal the advantage in the Premier League title race.

The visitors bombarded United at Old Trafford but needed a late penalty from Mohamed Salah to salvage a draw, after Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo wonder-goals had cancelled out Luis Diaz’s opener.

Having been installed as favourites last week, Liverpool now trail Arsenal on goal difference with seven games remaining. Champions Manchester City are one point behind.

“It’s a point at Manchester United, that’s the most important thing. As far as I see it we have a point more than before the game,” said Klopp.

“I know the outside world will get nervous but we have to be the calm part of the journey. We will deal with that in the right way.

“Now it’s the Europa League on Thursday, [then Crystal] Palace. Games are thick and fast. Let me say I’m not over the moon but you take what you get. We will go again.”

United, who regained sixth place but are 11 points off the top four, allowed Liverpool 28 attempts on goal yet still came within a few minutes of a sensational victory.

Following the seven-goal FA Cup tie between these sides just weeks ago, goals looked likely and Klopp’s men were quick to pepper Andre Onana with efforts.

Dominik Szoboszlai had the best openings before Diaz hooked past Onana following a corner that was headed down by Darwin Nunez in the 23rd minute.

United could have equalised almost instantly when Casemiro headed across goal and no teammate arrived to tap in but it was soon one-way traffic again.

Fernandes seized a chance to level presented to him by Jarell Quansah’s loose pass, which he clipped first time over Caoimhin Kelleher from inside the centre circle just after half time.

Youngster Mainoo completed the comeback on 67 minutes, receiving the ball with his back to goal before turning and curling a shot inside the far top corner.

That was never likely to be that, however, and in the 84th minute Salah sent Onana the wrong way from the spot after Aaron Wan Bissaka had chopped down Curtis Jones.

Mo Salah earned Liverpool a point to go level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League