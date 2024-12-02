Arsenal v Man Utd tops bill in intriguing FA Cup third round draw

Holders Manchester United will travel to Arsenal in the FA Cup third round after the draw threw up a series of eye-catching ties.

The plum match will be a repeat of the Premier League fixture between the two historic rivals due to take place in north London on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to fifth tier Tamworth, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, in one of several David v Goliath clashes scheduled for the weekend of 11-12 January.

Premier League leaders Liverpool host League Two side Accrington Stanley, while Manchester City will welcome Salford City, owned by former Manchester United stars including Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, to the Etihad Stadium.

Bromley’s reward for a first appearance in the FA Cup third round is a glamour tie at Newcastle United, while fellow fourth tier outfit Morecambe go to Chelsea.

Dagenham and Redbridge, the only non-league team remaining besides Tamworth, make the short trip to Millwall.

Other than record 14-time winners Arsenal’s tie with United, the only all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa host West Ham United.

Fulham meet Watford, Crystal Palace play Stockport County and Brentford meet Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.

