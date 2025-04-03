Next Wimbledon development to begin in 2026

The next development at Wimbledon will begin next year, the All England Club confirmed on Thursday.

The SW19 site will soon look to expand its footprint into the adjacent golf course in a development that will include a third show court to accompany Centre Court and No1. Court.

But the next series of works to take place at the Grand Slam host venue will see the iconic “Hill” developed.

The so-called Henman Hill will see changes to improve viewing and accessibility opportunities, while seating will be added.

The pergola area at the summit of the hill will remain, while the plans will put the large viewing screen front and centre.

The result will be a space with a capacity 20 per cent higher than it is today. Work will begin after the 2026 Championships and be ready before Wimbledon welcomes players in 2027, in what will be the 150th year of the site.

Wimbledon changes

Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of the All England Club, commented, “The redevelopment of our world-famous Hill, in time for The Championships 2027, will allow even more tennis fans to enjoy its unique atmosphere and vantage point.

“I am particularly pleased that these plans will increase the accessibility of The Hill for our guests using wheelchairs or who have additional accessibility requirements.

“It is an exciting opportunity as we look towards 2027 and the 150th anniversary of the first Championships.”

The All England Club last year announced that it had begun a legal process to see off any threat over their wider expansion plans.

The £200m development of the local site has been controversial but was approved in November, three years after the initial plans were unveiled.

KCs advised Wimbledon that the site should not be subject to a challenge but the site have moved to avoid one nonetheless.