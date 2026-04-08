National insurance and business rate hikes double fault for Queen’s Club profits

Business rate and national insurance hikes have hit profits at Queen's Club

Business rate hikes and increases to employer national insurance have seen profits at Queen’s Club slump by nearly 20 per cent.

Hosts of the HSBC Championships – dubbed the precursor to Wimbledon – saw profits before tax fall by 17.2 per cent to £1.96m, down from £2.37m the previous year, on increased revenues of £15.5m.

The Queen’s Club Limited accounts, filed with Companies House for the year ending 30 September 2025, come despite the HSBC Championships doubling to a two-week tournament to include women’s tennis for the first time in 50 years. The deal will last a decade and see top male and female players head to west London before going on to the Wimbledon Championships.

But the commercial revenue generated by the HSBC Championships goes to the Lawn Tennis Association, the governing body for tennis in the UK, while Queen’s gets a share of funds through the Queen’s Club Foundation, whose accounts are due at the end of June.

“The lower profit before taxation was impacted by the following factors,” Queen’s Club’s accounts read. “[The] decision to no longer have court fees; increase in employer national insurance impacting staff costs; higher business rates; and higher depreciation.”

Queen’s Club profits dented

Nearly half of the revenue generated at Queen’s Club comes from memberships and maintains a multi-year waiting list.

Last year’s grass-court tournament saw Carlos Alcaraz win the men’s title, beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets. Tatjana Maria won the women’s title the week prior, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

This year’s tournament takes place between 6 and 21 June ahead of the Championships at the All England Club the following weekend.

QC Holdings Limited is the holding company for The Queen’s Club Limited, and holds its shares.

Four directors saw their appointments terminated with their terms concluding after an agreed three years.