Wimbledon tennis expansion wins major battle after huge ruling on £200m plans

The proposed £200m expansion of Wimbledon is a step closer.

The proposed £200m expansion of Wimbledon into an adjacent London golf course overcame a major hurdle today, with a judge ruling in favour of the All England Club.

An appeal by campaign group Save Wimbledon Park resulted in a six-day hearing earlier this year, but Mr Justice Thompsell has landed on the side of the grand slam organisers.

The central dispute is whether the golf course land was subject to a statutory trust for public recreation, with an 1875 law serving as the smoking gun. But the case raises complex issues dating back to 1915, when the Wimbledon Park Estate was acquired by Wimbledon Corporation.

The SW19 giant paid £65m in December 2018 to buy out the remaining lease of Wimbledon Park Golf Club, clearing the way for development.

Wimbledon expansion

Deborah Jevans, chair of the All England Club, commented, “We welcome today’s High Court ruling which has found in favour of the All England Club and confirms that the former Wimbledon Park golf course land is not, and never has been, subject to a statutory trust.

“This Judgment provides important clarity on the status of the land. As has long been our position, the land has never been held under a statutory public recreation trust and the Court’s decision now brings welcome legal certainty to this matter, which all parties need in order to move forward.

“The ruling represents a significant milestone for our plans which will, as well as delivering 27 acres of beautiful new public parkland on previously private land, allow us to maintain Wimbledon’s position as one of the world’s most successful sporting events.”

The £200m expansion plans will see 39 new courts, including a new show court, on the former site of Wimbledon Park Golf Club.

The judgment is likely to propel plans for the expansion after years of dither and delay.