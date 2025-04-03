England Rugby captain Itoje sees £1m jump in wealth

England Rugby captain Maro Itoje has seen his wealth balloon by nearly £1m, according to his company’s latest accounts.

Oghene Limited, whose sole director is England captain Itoje, saw total assets rise from £2.6m to £3.4m in the year to 30 June 2024.

The Saracens forward is one of the highest paid players at his club and took over as captain of the England team ahead of this year’s Six Nations, where he led his side to four wins from five.

Itoje is seen as one of the more marketable players in England, and has associations (past and present) with the likes of Vitality and Under Armour.

He chose not to include a copy of the profit and loss account within the financial statement, according to correspondence available on Company’s House.

But the accounts showed bank loans and overdrafts amounting to over £450,000 while Oghene Limited paid £80,000 in corporation tax. £31,000 was owing by the company to Itoje.

Itoje’s big summer

The England captain is one of a number of players on new contracts which sees the Rugby Football Union contribute to salaries.

Itoje has catapulted himself into British and Irish Lions captaincy contention after his strong Six Nations campaign.

He is seen as a diplomatic captain with good relationships with referees, and he led from the front as England racked up wins against Scotland, Wales, France and Italy.

Success for the British and Irish Lions down in Australia this summer – where the touring party will play the Wallabies three times as part of a 10-game tour which includes a fixture in Dublin – could open up a number of commercial opportunities for players with a profile such as Itoje’s.

Saracens are next in action this weekend in the Investec Champions Cup against RC Toulon but Itoje will miss the game in the south of France.