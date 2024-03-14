Branthwaite and Gordon in, Phillips out as Southgate hints at Euro 2024 England squad

Brathwaite is in the England squad for the first time

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon have received their first call-ups to the senior England squad for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez returns to the squad after a four-year absence, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney is included for the first time since his eight-month ban for gambling.

Marcus Rashford keeps his place despite some poor displays for Manchester United but West Ham’s on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been dropped.

The upcoming games represent manager Gareth Southgate’s last chance to assess players before picking his squad for this summer’s Euro 2024.

Read more Sport sceptics might scoff but Paris Olympics and Euro 2024 really can lift our gloom

Branthwaite, 21, and Gordon, 23, were part of the England Under-21 team who won their European Championship in Georgia last year.

England meet Brazil on 23 March and Belgium three days later in a Wembley double-header that represents the last international fixtures before the end of the season.

Southgate’s team are scheduled to play two further warm-up matches before Euro 2024, against Bosnia and Iceland in early June.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)